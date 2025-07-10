Historic Balıklıgöl Complex getting extensive makeover

ŞANLIURFA
A major restoration project has begun at the historic Balıklıgöl Complex, one of the most symbolic sites of Şanlıurfa and a key destination for faith tourism in Türkiye.

The project includes extensive upgrades to infrastructure, landscaping, lighting and informational signage.

The project covers the sacred site believed to be the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham and where, according to Islamic tradition, he was thrown into the fire. Renovations include updates to infrastructure systems, drainage and water discharge channels.

Worn pathways and stones along routes connecting Balıklıgöl, Dergah Mosque, Rızvaniye Mosque, the amphitheater and Urfa Castle are also being restored in line with the area’s historical architecture.

Landscaping within the complex is being completely redesigned to enhance the site’s aesthetic appeal. In addition, the lighting systems and informational boards will be replaced with modern digital technologies to give the area a renewed visual identity.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the complex would be restored in a way that respects its historical character.

“Balıklıgöl is the most visited site in Şanlıurfa by both domestic and international tourists,” he said. “Due to the heavy foot traffic over the years, some elements have worn down. We are working to renew and improve those aspects.”

“A major part of this effort involves green spaces, environmental upgrades and landscaping. We are replacing all urban furniture and informational panels. By the end of the year, we aim to complete the entire restoration and present a revitalized Balıklıgöl Complex to our visitors,” he added.

 

