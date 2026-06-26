Henkel technology supports completion of the Sagrada Familia’s central towers

Henkel technology supports completion of the Sagrada Familia’s central towers

BARCELONA
Henkel technology supports completion of the Sagrada Familia’s central towers

The construction of the Sagrada Familia’s central towers marks the most complex structural challenge in the basilica’s history and an advanced Loctite solution from Henkel has been instrumental in meeting this challenge and serves as an invisible enabler of this architectural milestone, the company said in a statement.

Over more than a decade of collaboration, Henkel has contributed not only its high-performance structural adhesive, Loctite EA 9497, but also extensive testing and validation beyond standard requirements and continuous supply tailored to the project’s evolving needs, it added.

Applied in liquid form, the adhesive adapts to the bonding surfaces, fills cavities and creates a durable connection between stone and steel components. It then undergoes a curing process of around 24 hours, during which the panels are kept under stable thermal conditions.

In total, 24 tons of Loctite adhesive have been used, with around 30 kilograms applied per panel on average. The six central towers comprise 826 panels and more than 2,100 stone elements.

“This project embodies what we do at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. We work with our customers to turn their vision into reality. The Sagrada Família shows what’s possible when the right partners come together,” said Mark Dorn, Executive Vice President Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

Barcelona,

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