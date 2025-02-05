Hatay’s cuisine, culture, arts kept alive in local markets

HATAY

Following the devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023, two marketplaces, Antakya Gastronomy Market and the Culture and Arts Market, were established in Hatay to help shopkeepers reconnect with customers. A total of 6,180 prefabricated businesses were opened.

The Antakya Gastronomy Market and the Culture and Arts Market, created in the quake-hit city, not only support local businesses but also promote Hatay’s renowned products.

Hatay, a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, suffered severe damage to many businesses in the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

To revive the city’s world-famous cuisine, the Governor’s Office and the Eastern Mediterranean Development Agency opened the Antakya Gastronomy Market in the Odabaşı neighborhood on Sept. 27, 2024.

Built in the style of old Antakya architecture, the market houses 18 restaurants serving local delicacies with geographical indication status, such as Antakya künefe, kaytaz börek, kömbe and Antakya paper kebab.

To support artisans specializing in traditional crafts and preserve the city's cultural heritage, the Culture and Arts Market was established in the Defne district's Çekmece neighborhood.

The market, coordinated by Hatay Governor’s Office and AFAD, has welcomed numerous visitors since its opening on Dec. 20, 2024.

It features 82 workshops, seven restaurants, a café, a cinema and a conference hall, all showcasing products that reflect the city's cultural identity.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı told state-run Anadolu Agency that the earthquakes had significantly impacted local trade.

“In response to the disaster, AFAD constructed 6,180 prefabricated businesses. These were allocated to shopkeepers whose businesses were damaged, allowing them to continue their trade, at least for a certain period,” Masatlı said.

He emphasized that the Antakya Gastronomy Market not only provides support to shopkeepers but also offers visitors the chance to experience Hatay’s signature flavors.

Masatlı noted that the Culture and Arts Market was established to help artists continue their work in the city.

“We called back the artists who had left the city and invited local vendors to the market. It is now making a significant contribution to Hatay’s culture, arts and commerce. This project is crucial for our city’s morale and motivation. Our market has also begun hosting major concerts. Thankfully, we are starting to see the warm smiles, the sparkle and the excitement returning to our people’s eyes,” he said.

Masatlı highlighted that the construction of the market was inspired by first lady Emine Erdoğan’s Zero Waste Project.

“Our seven restaurants were built following the globally recognized ‘zero waste’ principle. During the earthquake relief efforts, we received containers filled with aid. Afterward, we repurposed these containers by adapting them into restaurants with suitable architectural designs,” he added.

The market showcases a variety of crafts, including silk weaving, wood carving, sculpture and mosaics, and efforts will continue to keep these arts alive, Masatlı said.