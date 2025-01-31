Harvey Weinstein seeks early retrial over 'hellhole' prison conditions

Harvey Weinstein seeks early retrial over 'hellhole' prison conditions

NEW YORK
Harvey Weinstein seeks early retrial over hellhole prison conditions

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein asked a court on Jan. 29 to bring forward his retrial for sex offenses arguing that his "hellhole" prison conditions were unbearable, U.S. media reported.

Weinstein, 72, looked frail as he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for a hearing ahead of his retrial for rape and sexual assault that follows last year's overturn of his 2020 convictions on legal grounds.

The judge has set the date of his retrial for April 15 and declined to move proceedings.

The former movie mogul, who is in poor health and underwent emergency heart surgery last year, told the court he was unsure "how much longer I can hold on," People magazine reported.

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on separate rape charges in California.

His New York conviction in 2020 was for the rape and sexual assault of an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case. The New York Court of Appeals, however, overturned that conviction.

Allegations against Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement in 2017, a watershed moment for women fighting sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women accused him of harassment, sexual assault or rape, including prominent actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein claimed any sexual relations in question were consensual.

Weinstein and his brother Bob co-founded Miramax Films.

Their hits included 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

    Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

  2. Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

    Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

  3. FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

    FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

  4. Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

    Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

  5. Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

    Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Recommended
Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78
FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief
Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Bonna’s impact at Sirha revolutionizing culinary porcelain

Bonna’s impact at Sirha revolutionizing culinary porcelain
Zellweger celebrates ‘old friend Bridget’

Zellweger celebrates ‘old friend Bridget’
Bursa to attract tourists with Archeopark and Historic Silk Factory

Bursa to attract tourists with 'Archeopark' and 'Historic Silk Factory'
WORLD Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.
ECONOMY Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil fresh tariffs Saturday on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, threatening upheaval across supply chains from energy to autos and raising inflation concerns.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿