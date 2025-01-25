Harmankaya Canyon designated as strictly protected sensitive area

A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette has declared the Harmankaya Canyon, nestled in the northwestern province of Bilecik’s Yenipazar district, a strictly protected sensitive area.

Declared a nature park in 2013, the 3-kilometer-long canyon attracts nature enthusiasts with its exceptional steep cliffs and radiant waterfalls, as well as drawing adventure seekers with its challenging hikes.

Featuring cliffs that are 300 to 600 meters high, the nature park hosts scores of mountain climbers on the weekends with the arrival of autumn each year.

With the objective of preserving and promoting the canyon, a culture and tourism association has been in operation for more than a decade in the region.

Serving as a camp site in addition to being a trekking location, the canyon is a top-notch natural wonder, according to Sezgin Sarıkaya, a founding member of the association.

It is not only a natural wonder but also a place with great historic significance, being a key location of the Ottoman Empire's origins, Sarıkaya noted, adding that the region is home to the tomb of the eponymous founder of the empire Osman Ghazi's comrade-in-arms, Abdullah Mihal Ghazi.

Standing out with its astonishing landscapes and scenic beauty, the canyon has become increasingly popular among nature lovers over the years.