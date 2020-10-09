Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea

AYDIN

Harbor remains have been found underwater off Rabbit Island in the western province of Aydın’s Didim district, and the studies for the same will soon commence in an effort to revive the underwater cultural tourism in the region, Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Umut Tuncer has said.

Stating that the discovery is important, Tuncer said: “We are faced with a situation that we think we need to reconsider about the orientation history of Hellenism in the discovery studies. The ruins date back to 5,000 B.C. There was a harbor here, partially underwater and above water. The harbor belongs to the Minoan culture and civilization. Therefore, it explains us the strong influence of the Minoan culture on the region and on Didim in the history of the region.”

Adding that they detected the harbor ruins some seven to eight kilometers off the Rabbit Island and were scattered in an area of two and a half to five meters, Tuncer said that the harbor submerged after an earthquake that occurred before Hellenism.

“So I am saying about the region that we may have ignored the Minoan civilization a little, and therefore, the reintroduction of these findings into the literature tells us that we need to reconsider the Hellenistic orientation culture in the region.”

Ruins found by chance

Didim Tourism Association President Mustafa Şentürk said he came across the ruins by chance when he took a dive in the waters after a boat trip with his wife off Rabbit Island.

Stating that he came to the region for 10 days and examined the ruins, Şentürk said: “I saw the processed stones here and informed the Miletus Museum. We used to call this place Panormos Port, but this port is right across from here. This place has a different dimension and is the real Panormos Harbor of Didim. This word means ‘safe harbor.’”

Stating that the stones under the sea are three to four meters long and 50 centimeters wide, Şentürk said: “We need to bring this harbor to Didim and tourism. A new process has started in Didim. We need to bring this place to the district as a new destination by working with the Milet Museum and the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.”