Hamas acknowledges 'critical' Turkish role at political level

  • November 21 2021 10:18:48

GAZA - Anadolu Agency
Hamas’ political bureau said on Nov. 20 that Turkey has a "critical" role regarding the Palestinian cause at the political level.

Ismail Haniyeh commented​​​​​​​ on Turkey’s stance on the Palestinian issue, Palestinian prisoners in Saudi Arabia and the Israeli blockade on Gaza Strip while speaking to a television station affiliated with Hamas.

Haniyeh said he respected the Turkish position with regards to the Palestinian issue and Hamas appreciated and welcomed how President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan demonstrated Turkey’s handling of the Palestinian issue.

He said the presence of Palestinian prisoners in Saudi Arabia was shocking and a source of surprise as the Kingdom was recognized as a country supporting and embracing the Palestinian cause.

The official urged the Saudi government to release the prisoners.

In addition, Haniyeh underlined that the Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade for about 15 years and Hamas could no longer remain silent and the Palestinian resistance group would support any step to break the blockade.

