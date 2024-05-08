Half-a-million fans attend jazz fest

Half-a-million fans attend jazz fest

NEW ORLEANS
Half-a-million fans attend jazz fest

An extra day and the lure of an appearance by the Rolling Stones pushed attendance at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to a half a million people, organizers said on May 6.

That was the second highest attendance in the festival's history — just behind the 600,000 attendees in 2001. In 2023, more than 460,000 people passed through the festival’s gates.

“This year’s Festival presented as plainly as ever the beauty of Jazz Fest,” festival producer Quint Davis said in a statement. “Watching the Rolling Stones perform with New Orleans and Louisiana stars Irma Thomas and Dwayne Dopsie was to witness the power of the Festival to demonstrate the connection of our culture to some of the greatest music of our time.”

The historic, sold-out appearance of the Rolling Stones last week was the triumphant conclusion of a multi-year effort to bring the band to the event, after cancellations in 2019 and 2021. Few festival performances have been more anticipated, and even fewer, if any, better received by fans, Davis said in a statement.

Other 2024 festival highlights included Jon Batiste’s only-in-New-Orleans set that paid homage to the city’s piano legends, including Professor Longhair, Fats Domino and Allen Toussaint. There was also the Foo Fighters' electric return to the event as well as appearances by Chris Stapleton, the Killers, Queen Latifah, Fantasia and Vampire Weekend.

Next year’s event is scheduled for April 24-May 4.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala

Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala
Taylor Swifts tour arrives to shake up Europe

Taylor Swift's tour arrives to shake up Europe
Star dog Messi will interview stars on Cannes red carpet

Star dog Messi will interview stars on Cannes red carpet
Brian May, Jean-Michel Jarre team up for free Slovak concert

Brian May, Jean-Michel Jarre team up for free Slovak concert
Museum rediscovers lost Caravaggio

Museum rediscovers lost Caravaggio
Night Watch, Primary Trust among Pulitzer winners

'Night Watch,' 'Primary Trust' among Pulitzer winners
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿