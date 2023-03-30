Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

ANKARA
Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos will visit Türkiye upon the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

Akar and Panagiotopoulos will visit the quake-hit southern Hatay province on April 4. The two ministers will also have a bilateral meeting.

Speaking over the phone on March 9, the two ministers agreed on the development of an agenda based on good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over some differences in the Aegean Sea, including territorial waters, airspace and other disputed matters. Ankara also accuses Athens of continued violation of 1923 and 1947 treaties that stipulate demilitarized status to the Greek islands in proximity to the Turkish mainland.

Despite a history of rivalry that goes back centuries and the strained ties in the past few years over the clash of interests in the Mediterranean, the two neighbors have stepped up for solidarity over deadly incidents in the past two months.

Greece was among the first countries to send rescue teams and offer aid to Türkiye after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid a visit to Türkiye in a show of support after the quakes.

Accordingly, immediately after the train crash in northern Greece in which 57 people lost their lives, Türkiye offered condolence and aid.

After the accident, Türkiye allowed the transfer of a Greek prisoner to Greece to attend his son’s funeral.

On March 20, Çavuşoğlu and Dendias met in Brussels and decided to mutually support the candidacies of the two countries in international organizations.

The deputy foreign ministers of Türkiye and Greece, Burak Akçapar and Konstantinos Fragkogiannis, respectively, held a meeting on March 22 in the context of the Positive Agenda dialogue between Ankara and Athens focusing on the economic and trade sectors.

“A detailed update was made on the progress achieved over the 25 topics of the Positive Agenda list, such as the cooperation and enhancement in the fields of entrepreneurship, tourism, energy, transport and telecommunications, maritime affairs, ICT, education, social security, health and the environment. It was noted that many items have been successfully concluded,” said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

“Satisfactory progress has been achieved on several other items on the list,” it said.

The meeting set the framework for the finalization of the relevant agreements that could be signed during the next high-level meeting, said the ministry.

TURKEY, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest
Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan

Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan
Türkiye summons French envoy over ‘awarding’ of YPG members

Türkiye summons French envoy over ‘awarding’ of YPG members
Swedish prosecutor decides not to open investigation into Quran burning

Swedish prosecutor decides not to open investigation into Quran burning
Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara
US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın

US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”