Türkiye urges citizens to exercise caution in Iran

TEHRAN
Iranian women cross a street in the capital Tehran on Jan. 15, 2026. A protest movement across Iran, initially sparked by economic grievances, has turned into one of the biggest challenges yet to the clerical leadership since it took power in 1979. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Türkiye on Thursday called on its citizens planning to travel to Iran to act with heightened caution, citing recent developments in the country.

The Turkish Embassy in Tehran said on US social media platform X that authorities also advised Turkish nationals currently in the Middle Eastern country to remain alert about their personal safety.

“It is recommended that our citizens pay close attention to the latest developments,” the statement said.

The embassy emphasized the importance of following official announcements and guidance.

“Citizens are encouraged to track possible updates through the official websites and social media accounts of our Ministry and diplomatic missions in Iran,” it added.

For emergencies, the embassy shared a 24/7 contact line through Türkiye’s Consular Call Center as well as emergency phone numbers and email addresses of diplomatic missions in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz and Urmia.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that more than 2,500 people have been killed, including security forces and protesters, and more than 1,100 others injured.

The group also says more than 18,000 people have been detained, though these figures have not been independently verified and differ from other estimates.

