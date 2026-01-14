Turkish foreign minister to pay visit to UAE amid Mideast tensions

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, according to an official ministry statement.

No further details of the visit have as yet been provided.

The visit comes at a busy time for the Middle East, from the expected phase two in the Gaza peace plan, to weeks of public protests in Iran, and to recent violence in Aleppo, Syria.

Fidan on Tuesday received U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who also serves as U.S. special envoy to Syria.

According to sources, the meeting was held in Türkiye’s capital Ankara.

No further details of the meeting have as yet been released.

Fidan also had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

According to sources, during the call, the two discussed the latest developments in Iran, the scene of protests in recent weeks.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
