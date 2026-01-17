White House unveils names of Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ executive board

WASHINGTON

The White House on Friday announced the members of the Gaza Strip’s “Board of Peace,” as well as the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, the White House said in a statement. The committee will be made up of 15 technocratic members involving the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestinian political entities and mediators.

The White House described Sha’ath as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions, and stabilize daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term governance.”

Who sits on Gaza’s Board of Peace and Executive Board

The statement also announced an Executive Board to support governance and services, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; UAE-based Bulgarian diplomat and former U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.

The Executive Board to guide the Board of Peace, will be chaired by Trump. Members include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank Group head Ajay Banga and U.S. political adviser Robert Gabriel.

Mladenov will serve as High Representative for Gaza, linking the Board of Peace with the NCAG, while Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers will command the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

The U.S. also appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisers to the Board of Peace, to oversee “day-to-day strategy and operations.”

More Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board members will be announced in the coming weeks, the statement added.

It came after Witkoff announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.

The ceasefire took effect in October. Its first phase halted the war, allowed a partial Israeli withdrawal, facilitated the exchange of Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israel and permitted a limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, although the deal required full access.

The second phase calls for a full Israeli withdrawal, disarmament of Hamas, deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) and the establishment of a Palestinian “technocratic” committee to temporarily govern Gaza.

Palestinians have said Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, which followed the war that killed more than 71,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 since October 2023.

Since the truce, nearly 450 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,200 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel said on Saturday it objected to the line-up of the Gaza executive board that will operate under the oversight of Trump's Board of Peace.

"The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy," said a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the U.S. Secretary of State on this matter," it added about the board.