Syria welcomes YPG/SDF terror group withdrawal from west of Euphrates River

ISTANBUL
The Syrian Defense Ministry welcomed on Friday the decision by the YPG/SDF terror group to withdraw from contact lines west of the Euphrates River.

The ministry said it will closely monitor the completion of the withdrawal of all personnel and military equipment to the east of the Euphrates.

The move will be carried out simultaneously with the deployment of Syrian army units to the regions to ensure security and restore state sovereignty, it said.

Authorities emphasized that the process will facilitate the safe and rapid return of the region's residents to their homes and villages, while paving the way for the reactivation of state institutions.

Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a ringleader of the YPG/SDF terror group targeted by the army's military operation west of the Euphrates, claimed that terror elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting at 7 am local time (0400GMT).

The Syrian Army declared areas west of the Euphrates, particularly Dayr Hafir and Maskanah, military zones on Jan. 13 and launched an operation against identified terror targets after establishing humanitarian corridors on the M15 highway for civilian evacuations.

 

