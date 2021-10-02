'Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions'

  • October 02 2021 09:49:46

'Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions'

LEFKOŞA
Greek Cypriot administration is liable for rising tensions

The Greek Cypriot administration is responsible for rising tensions on the Eastern Mediterranean island, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said on Oct. 1. 

Referring to recent remarks by Greek Cypriot officials accusing Turkey of working to revive a new Ottoman Empire, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this was a disrespectful and presumptuous approach aiming to conceal the Greek Cypriot side's own aggression.

Pointing out that the Greek Cypriot administration was the actual aggressor and acted in greed, the statement underlined that Turkey and the TRNC had demonstrated their goodwill to reach an agreement on the Cyprus issue and had proved their constructive attitude.

On the other hand, the ministry stressed, the Greek Cypriot administration has rejected all proposals for resolution and ignored the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people.

"We invite the Greek Cypriot side, who prefers aggression and impertinence over dialogue and diplomacy, to act reasonably," it concluded.

In a separate statement, the TRNC President Ersin Tatar said the only acceptable settlement on the Cyprus issue would be a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and cooperation between the two sides.

He stressed that after the experiences under the federal Republic of Cyprus formed in 1960, it would not be possible for the TRNC to compromise its freedom and statehood.

Cyprus issue

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aiming at Greece’s annexation led to Turkey’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

The TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan plan to end the decades-long dispute.

Turkish Cyprus, Greek Cyprus,

WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  3. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself

    ‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself
Recommended
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation
Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey ‘unconditionally’ committed to NATO: Presidential spokesperson
Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance
Greece acknowledges Turkeys role in managing migration crisis

Greece acknowledges Turkey's role in managing migration crisis
Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia
Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM

Turkey’s perspective is ‘African solutions to Africa’s problems’: FM
WORLD Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace on Oct. 2 after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest ever incursion into the island’s air defence zone.
ECONOMY New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'

A new era in the BIST sustainability Index is set to begin in Borsa Istanbul, as companies will be able to update their sustainability data throughout the year.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 