Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

KAYSERİ
Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

Greece should cease its hostile and provocative acts against Türkiye in the Aegean Sea, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, repeating Ankara’s calls for dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the differences concerning maritime and aerial boundaries.

“Greece’s hostile acts are violating NATO’s fundamental principles,” Minister Akar said in a press conference he held with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Georgia, Zakhir Hasanov and Juansher Burchuladze respectively, after a three-way meeting in the central Anatolian town of Kayseri on Dec. 21.

Akar’s statement comes after the Greek air force have twice harassed Turkish jetfighters executing NATO missions over the Aegean Sea in the past week. The Turkish jets were unarmed, Akar informed, recalling necessary response was given by the Turkish Air Force that scrambled additional F-16s from the bases in the region.

“We sincerely want peace and stability. But Greece is continuing its provocative, expansionist and aggressive acts in the Aegean,” Akar said, calling on the Greek politicians to stop using this matter for domestic political consumption and act in common sense.

The minister also urged NATO members, particularly the United States, to pursue an objective, impartial and reasonable policy when it comes to the Aegean problems.

On Türkiye’s request of buying 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits from the U.S., Akar said “We want to see the same approach on the F-16 sale. We are now waiting for concrete and positive steps from the U.S.”

The U.S. administration has to obtain congressional approval for delivering the F-16s and its modernization kits Türkiye wants to purchase from the U.S.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara

Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara
Swedish refusal of extradition request of FETÖ member negative: Çavuşoğlu

Swedish refusal of extradition request of FETÖ member negative: Çavuşoğlu
‘Necessary response’ given after Greek ‘harassment’ in NATO drill

‘Necessary response’ given after Greek ‘harassment’ in NATO drill
Türkiye wants to accelerate process for SAMP-T project: Defense minister

Türkiye wants to accelerate process for SAMP-T project: Defense minister
Egypt’s declaration of a maritime border does not affect Türkiye

Egypt’s declaration of a maritime border does not affect Türkiye
Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students

Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students
WORLD Musk says hell be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

ECONOMY Gov’t reconstructing 1st economy congress’ building

Gov’t reconstructing 1st economy congress’ building

The government is reconstructing the building where the First İzmir Economy Congress was held in the Aegean province in 1923, shortly after the end of the Turkish War of Independence, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.
SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.