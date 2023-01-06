Greece increases tension in Aegean for domestic political purposes: Akar

Greece increases tension in Aegean for domestic political purposes: Akar

TOKAT
Greece increases tension in Aegean for domestic political purposes: Akar

Greece is not responding to Türkiye’s calls for dialogue and intentionally increases tension in the Aegean Sea due to looming elections, the Turkish defense minister has said, repeating Ankara’s proposal for the resumption of military-to-military talks.

“We have serious problems with Greece. We are working for resolving them through dialogue. Unfortunately, we did not get a positive response from Greece. As they don’t come to the table for talks, they are trying to make accusations against us by using some weird concepts,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at a meeting organized by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) branch in the Central Anatolian town of Tokat on Jan. 6.

Akar accused Greece of increasing tension with Türkiye because of domestic political reasons, as the Greek government does not have much to sell its people before the looming national elections. Greece will go to the polls, but no date has been set yet.

Türkiye and Greece have long been at odds over the Aegean Sea and accuse each other of violating their sovereign rights. Technical bilateral talks for resolving the issues concerning territorial waters, airspace and other disputed matters have been stalled, while Greece refuses to attend the de-confliction talks with Türkiye at NATO, Akar recalled.

“We had three meetings between our defense ministries, two in Athens and one in Ankara. We have been inviting them to hold the fourth meeting in Ankara for two years, but they have declined to respond,” the minister said.

Türkiye is sincere in its calls for dialogue and negotiations but at the same time is firm in protecting its rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, Akar stressed. “Don’t hesitate to hold our hand for friendship. Don’t even think of seeking an adventure,” he said.

“We won’t leave any provocation against us unanswered. We have given this instruction to every unit of our military. We are not going to harass, we are not going to violate, but we won’t tolerate any provocation against us either,” he warned.

Turkey, tensions,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye prevented global food crisis through grain deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye prevented global food crisis through grain deal: Erdoğan 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye prevented global food crisis through grain deal: Erdoğan 

    Türkiye prevented global food crisis through grain deal: Erdoğan 

  2. Greece increases tension in Aegean for domestic political purposes: Akar

    Greece increases tension in Aegean for domestic political purposes: Akar

  3. Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of ISIL affiliates

    Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of ISIL affiliates

  4. Opposition alliance to begin talks for choosing joint candidate

    Opposition alliance to begin talks for choosing joint candidate

  5. Two police officers arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    Two police officers arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder
Recommended
Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of ISIL affiliates

Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of ISIL affiliates
US changes to Türkiyes preferred spelling at allys request

US changes to Türkiye's preferred spelling at ally's request
Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation to be established

Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation to be established
Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM
Turkish, Greek ministers exchange messages over bereavement

Turkish, Greek ministers exchange messages over bereavement
WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to generate $34 billion in export revenues this year, the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.