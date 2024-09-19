Global tourism nears full recovery, says UN agency

ANKARA

Global tourism has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with international arrivals reaching 96 percent of its 2019 figures this January-July, according to a U.N. Tourism report released on Thursday.

Nearly 790 million tourists traveled abroad in the first seven months of the year, up 11 percent from 2023, the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer data showed.

Despite ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges, the sector is on track for full recovery by year’s end.

Leading the improvement are Europe, which reached 99 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and the Middle East, which surged 26 percent compared to its 2019 figures.

Asia and the Pacific, still recovering from a slower reopening, posted an 82 percent recovery, with numbers steadily improving as markets fully reopen.

U.N. Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili highlighted the results as evidence of the strong global demand for travel, as well as the effectiveness of easing visa restrictions and improving air connections.

"International tourism is on track to consolidate its full recovery from the biggest crisis in the sector’s history," he said.

In January-July, the strongest performers were Qatar (up 147 percent from 2019), Albania (up 93 percent), El Salvador (up 81 percent), and Saudi Arabia (up 73 percent).

Receipts from tourism are also rebounding.

However, inflation in travel costs, economic uncertainty, and climate change continue to pose challenges to the industry’s full recovery, it added.

Looking ahead, the U.N.’s Tourism Confidence Index predicts a positive finish to 2024, though experts warn that rising prices and ongoing global instability could slow growth in the final months of the year.