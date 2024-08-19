Global chaos of 'overtourism' in the summer of 2024

Global chaos of 'overtourism' in the summer of 2024

SINTRA
Global chaos of overtourism in the summer of 2024

The doorbell to Martinho de Almada Pimentel’s house is hard to find, and he likes it that way. It’s a long rope that, when pulled, rings a literal bell on the roof that lets him know someone is outside the mountainside mansion that his great-grandfather built in 1914 as a monument to privacy.

There's precious little of that for Pimentel during this summer of “overtourism."

Travelers idling in standstill traffic sometimes spot the bell and pull the string “because it's funny," he says.

“Now I'm more isolated than during COVID,” said Pimentel. “Now I try to (not) go out. What I feel is: angry.”

This is a story of what it means to be visited in 2024, the first year in which global tourism is expected to set records since the pandemic.

Wandering is surging, driven by lingering revenge travel, digital nomad campaigns and so-called golden visas blamed in part for skyrocketing housing prices.

Overtourism generally describes the tipping point at which visitors and their cash stop benefitting residents and instead cause harm by degrading historic sites, overwhelming infrastructure and making life markedly more difficult for those who live there.

In January, the United Nations' tourism agency predicted that worldwide tourism would exceed the records set in 2019 by 2 percent. By the end of March, the agency reported, more than 285 million tourists had travelled internationally, about 20 percent more than the first quarter of 2023. The World Travel & Tourism Council projected in April that 142 of 185 countries it analyzed would set records for tourism, set to generate $11.1 trillion globally and account for 330 million jobs.

Aside from the money, there's been trouble in paradise this year, with Spain playing a starring role in everything from water management problems to skyrocketing housing prices and drunken tourist drama.

Protests erupted across the country as early as March, with thousands of people demonstrating in Spain's Canary Islands against visitors and construction that was overwhelming water services and jacking up housing prices.

Tourism is surging and shifting so quickly, in fact, that some experts say the very term “overtourism” is outdated.

Michael O'Regan, a lecturer on tourism and events at Glasgow Caledonian University, argues that “overtourism” doesn't reflect the fact that the experience depends largely on the success or failure of crowd management.

“There’s been backlash against the business models on which modern tourism has been built and the lack of response by politicians," he said.

Tourism “came back quicker than we expected,” he allows, but tourists aren't the problem.

“So what happens when we get too many tourists? Destinations need to do more research."

COVID-19,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

    Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

  2. Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

    Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

  3. Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

    Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

  4. UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

    UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

  5. Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

    Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report
Recommended
Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months
Central Bank to meet for rate decision

Central Bank to meet for rate decision
Short-term external debt stock tops $180 bln as of end of June

Short-term external debt stock tops $180 bln as of end of June
Gas production at Sakarya Field rises to 6 mln cubic meters

Gas production at Sakarya Field rises to 6 mln cubic meters
Imported vehicles dominate sales in Turkish auto market

Imported vehicles dominate sales in Turkish auto market
Japanese 7-Eleven owner soars on takeover offer

Japanese 7-Eleven owner soars on takeover offer
Bangladeshs Yunus reassures on garment exports

Bangladesh's Yunus reassures on garment exports
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Hamas not to derail negotiations that he said may be a "last opportunity" to secure a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
ECONOMY Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Türkiye’s total machinery exports, including free zones, amounted to $15.8 billion in the January-July period, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB) on Monday.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿