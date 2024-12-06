Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is becoming an increasingly popular destination for German holidaymakers, and the country tops the list of early bookings for the 2025 summer, according to tourism group TUI.

TUI aims to exceed the figure of over 1 million German guests next summer from the summer of 2024, the group said, adding that it is expanding its flight offer to more than 1,600 weekly connections to the major tourist hotspots Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and İzmir.

The winter season is also showing strong growth with more holidaymakers booking trips for Türkiye, according to TUI.

With an increase of over 30 percent in bookings, the Turkish Riviera is number three in the popularity ranking behind Hurghada and Fuerteventura, TUI said.

From January to October, 6.08 million Germans visited Türkiye, up from 5.7 million in the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Germans accounted for 12.9 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals in the country in the first 10 months of 2024. Russians top the list at 6.25 million, while Britons rank third at 4.2 million.

The Mediterranean province of Antalya is particularly popular with German holidaymakers. Representatives of the tourism industry in the city recently reported that 3.4 million Germans visited Antalya in January-November.

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
