German gov’t hopefuls planning billions for defense spending

German gov’t hopefuls planning billions for defense spending

BERLIN
German gov’t hopefuls planning billions for defense spending

German Finance Minister and member of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Joerg Kukies (L) and Saarland State Premier and SPD Deputy Party Chairwoman Anke Rehlinger (R) leave after talks with the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) at the Jakob-Kaiser-Haus building on February 28, 2025 in Berlin, as CDU and SPD hold exploratory talks on future government coalition.

The two parties hoping to form Germany's next government are planning to plough hundreds of billions of euros into defense and infrastructure when in power, the Bild newspaper has reported. 

Both subjects have become all the more pressing for Berlin's prospective new leaders as Europe's largest economy stutters and the United States' apparent pivot toward Russia casts doubt over the continent's security.

Citing several sources close to the negotiations, Bild said on March 3 the investment plan was brought up on Feb. 28 at coalition talks between the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, which came top in the recent elections, and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Both parties are considering the quick establishment of two special investment funds, one for the threadbare German army and another to renovate the country's creaking infrastructure.

The amounts discussed for each of the funds are "significantly higher" than the fund of 100 billion euros ($104 billion) already set aside for the German army in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

Both sides' negotiators looked at economist reports evaluating the needs of the German army at 400 billion euros and that of the country's infrastructure at half a trillion euros, Bild added.

According to Bild both parties are likewise considering relaxing that restriction, seen by a growing number of Germans as a straitjacket ill suited to the challenges facing the country.

But any such reform would require a two-thirds majority in parliament, which the proposed Conservative-Social Democrat coalition would not have in the new legislature.

spending,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader
Türkiye continues to increase support for production, exports: Şimşek

Türkiye continues to increase support for production, exports: Şimşek
Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas cooperation pact goes into effect

Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas cooperation pact goes into effect
Türkiye, Med partners to boost local tourism with 25,000 euros in grants

Türkiye, Med partners to boost local tourism with 25,000 euros in grants
ULAK, Türksat team up for 5G-powered smart roads

ULAK, Türksat team up for 5G-powered smart roads
New ‘national eye’ gimbal Aggöz empowers UAVs

New ‘national eye’ gimbal Aggöz empowers UAVs
British chip firm deal to boost Malaysias semiconductors

British chip firm deal to boost Malaysia's semiconductors
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿