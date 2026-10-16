Gastronomy and art come together in Van

VAN

Tariria, a cultural venue in the eastern province of Van bringing together art, culture and gastronomy, will host two events featuring chef Mehmet Gök and artist Ahmet Güneştekin on Oct. 17 as part of its Inspiration Series.

The program will open at 1 p.m. with a free panel by Gök, president of Bocuse d’Or Türkiye, who will discuss his professional journey, creative approach to cooking and the evolution of the gastronomy world. Drawing on his experience with different cuisines and regional products, Gök will explore gastronomy not only as a kitchen practice but also as a field shaped by creativity, production and cultural heritage.

At 3 p.m., artist Güneştekin will meet with audiences to share insights from his artistic career and creative process. The gathering will focus on the relationship between art, creativity, artistic production and personal experience.

The Inspiration Series provides a platform for professionals from different disciplines to discuss their expertise, sources of inspiration and creative processes. Through the program, Tariria aims to encourage exchanges between fields and establish new intellectual connections in Van.

By bringing Gök and Güneştekin together on the same day, Tariria aims to create a meeting point between gastronomy and art while connecting the region’s cultural heritage with contemporary creative practices.