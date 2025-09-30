Free Picasso park to open in Paris in 2030

PARIS

A park featuring Picasso sculptures is to open to the public in central Paris in 2030, with free entry, the head of the city's Picasso Museum told AFP on Sept. 29.

The garden, about the area of two Olympic-size swimming pools, will be an extension to the museum and will contain a dozen bronze sculptures by Pablo Picasso, the official, Cecile Debray, said.

While New York and Chicago already boast Picasso installations in public spaces, the Paris project will be "the first open-air museum" dedicated to the famed Spanish artist, she said.

Speaking as the Picasso Museum celebrates four decades of existence, Debray said the future park would join together a garden area out the back of the museum and a small public park that runs alongside it.

Among the artworks that will be on display will be The She-Goat, a life-sized bronze that Picasso made in 1950 and which currently sits inside the museum.

Paris city authorities and the French culture ministry are backing the park project, which was conceived "through dialogue with the Picasso family, and notably Paloma," the artist's daughter, Debray said.

It will be a "magical" place to get away from the bustle of Paris, she said, adding that the public "will be able to interact with the works" and enjoy a cafe-restaurant giving onto the park.

Paloma Picasso told AFP that the project is "full of life like my father."

She said it was a "beautiful" way for Paris to honor the artist, who viewed the city as "hugely important" in his life, having spent the years of World War II there and installing a workshop.

The museum, located in the Marais district of Paris hugely popular with tourists, is also to build a new wing to double its space given over to temporary exhibitions.

Debray said the extensions, including the park, would cost some 50 million euros ($60 million), to be funded by corporate sponsors and the Picasso family.

Work on it is due to start in 2028.