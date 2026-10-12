France schools protest rumbles on

France schools protest rumbles on

PARIS
France schools protest rumbles on

Last week's protests brought tens of thousands of people out on the streets across France. (AP Photo)

Some 130 French high schools remained closed on Oct. 12, the Education Ministry said, with authorities hoping the protest movement that has rocked the nation in recent weeks would ease ahead of half-term holidays.

In an incident seemingly unrelated to the protests, in the southern town of Aubagne near Marseille police arrested a 14-year-old on Oct. 12 after a middle school headmaster and a teacher were shot with a hunting rifle.

Students have blocked entrances to hundreds of lycees, high schools for children aged 15 to 18, in recent weeks, with squads of riot police deployed and occasionally violent clashes resulting.

Piling dumpsters, bins and barriers in front of their schools, or carrying often humorous signs at protests,  pupils have complained about absent teachers, overloaded timetables, overcrowded classes and dilapidated classrooms, among other grievances.

Student rallies have been planned for Oct. 13, ahead of wider public demonstrations against the rising cost of living that are expected on Oct. 17.

President Emmanuel Macron told reporters during a visit to the Paris Motor Show that the pupils’ grievances would take time to address and urged restraint from protesters.

“These are issues that deserve time, consultation, discussion and respect,” Macron said.

France,

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