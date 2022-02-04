Four men charged in overdose death of actor

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

Four men charged in overdose death of actor

NEW YORK
Four men charged in overdose death of actor

Four men believed to be members of a drug distribution crew have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams five months ago, authorities said on Feb. 2.

All four were arrested on Feb. 1 and were in custody based on criminal complaints in Manhattan federal court, including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Three defendants were scheduled to make initial appearances in Manhattan federal court to face narcotics conspiracy charges alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

The U.S. attorney said the crimes and charges resulted from a “public health crisis.”

“And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the prosecutor said.

Sewell said police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.”

According to court papers, Williams’ death resulted from drugs sold by a drug trafficking organization that has operated since at least August 2020 in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

Authorities said members of the organization sold the actor heroin laced with fentanyl Sept. 5.

The court papers contained photographs, including one in which defendant Irvin Cartagena can be seen executing the hand-to-hand transaction, authorities said. They added that the screenshots were taken from surveillance video.

Authorities said that the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

michael k williams,

TURKEY Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  2. Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

    Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

  5. Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

    Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Recommended
99 million-year-old flowers perfectly preserved in amber

99 million-year-old flowers perfectly preserved in amber
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
Aussies say James Cook’s ship was found, US says not so fast

Aussies say James Cook’s ship was found, US says not so fast
Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Italian film icon Monica Vitti dies aged 90
Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC for Holocaust comments
Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy

Ancient helmets, temple ruins found at dig in Italy
WORLD US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early on Feb. 3 killed the top leader of the ISIL, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
ECONOMY Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Nintendo’s profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5 percent, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said yesterday.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.