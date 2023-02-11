Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

ANKARA
Former CHP Chairman and MP Deniz Baykal passed away at the age of 84 on Feb. 11, CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu announced.

Baykal passed away at his home in the capital Ankara, according to his family and a ceremony will be held on Feb. 13 at the Turkish Parliament. He will be laid to rest in his hometown Antalya.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of our Chairman, a lover of Türkiye and our Republican People's Party, Antalya MP, our precious elder Deniz Baykal. He left us a life story full of struggles. Condolences to our nation," Kılıçdaroğlu said on Twitter. 

Politicians from the ruling AKP also shared condolence messages for Baykal.

"We regret the death of Antalya Deputy and former Chairman of the Republican People's Party Deniz Baykal, who is among the important names of our political history. I wish God's mercy on him, and my condolences to his family and CHP community," Turkish Parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop said. 

“I wish God's mercy on the former Chairman of the CHP, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, our dear citizen, our Antalya deputy, Deniz Baykal. I offer my condolences and patience to his family,' Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said. 

 

