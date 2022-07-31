Folk dancers from 61 countries attend Int’l Horon Festival

TRABZON – Demirören News agency

The second International Horon Festival, which will last for four days, has started in the northern province of Trabzon on July 29, with the participation of dancers from some 61 countries.

Horon is a famous folk dance unique in Trabzon, with people dancing hand in hand.

The motto of this year’s festival is “61 Countries… Hand in hand… Let’s horon.” 61 is also the plate registration number of the province.

Hosted by the metropolitan municipality, with the support of the Culture Ministry and the governor’s office, the festival started with a cortege march held in front of the Atatürk Square. Folk dance teams from 61 countries walked with the flags of their countries.

Representatives of Chechnya, Indonesia, Palestine, Georgia, India, Iran, Cyprus, Kosovo, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Jordan and Greece joined hands and presented horon shows accompanied by the kamancheh.

Murat Zorluoğlu, the mayor of the province, stated that they are working diligently to make the city a more attractive, enjoyable and livable city.

“The shortest way to make this city a more enjoyable city is to increase cultural and artistic activities and sports activities in the city” he added.