FM Fidan to visit UAE for talks on Gaza, Syria

FM Fidan to visit UAE for talks on Gaza, Syria

ANKARA
FM Fidan to visit UAE for talks on Gaza, Syria

 Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for talks expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional developments, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Sunday.

Fidan will discuss efforts to reestablish a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the sources say.

The meetings will also address the broader humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Fidan is expected to stress the need to increase pressure on Israel to achieve a lasting ceasefire and reaffirm Türkiye’s opposition to any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

He will also call on the international community to take deterrent steps in response to Israel’s continued strikes on Syrian territory.

Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and emphasize the importance of lifting sanctions that have worsened living conditions and hindered development efforts in the country.

The talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on possible joint steps Türkiye and the UAE could take to support peace and stability in the region.

Fidan last visited the UAE on Dec. 24–25, 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue
Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats

Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats
Erdoğan, Trump hail productive call, set to meet soon

Erdoğan, Trump hail 'productive' call, set to meet soon
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks
Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador

Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador
Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿