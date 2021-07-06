FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Lithuania, Finland

  • July 06 2021 13:40:00

ANKARA
The Turkish foreign minister is set to visit Lithuania to attend a conference on Ukraine, the country's foreign ministry said on July 6.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will participate in the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference (URC), which will be held on July 6-7 in the capital Vilnius, the ministry said in a statement.

This year's event is jointly hosted by Lithuania and Ukraine. It has been held before in London (2017), Copenhagen (2018) and Toronto (2019).

The conference brings together Ukrainian and foreign government officials, representatives of the EU, NATO, the G7, business, and civil society.

“[The] URC 2021 will provide the opportunity for Ukraine to present concrete achievements as well as policy objectives beyond 2021, which is a necessity in order to maintain the Ukrainian reforms supporters’ robust engagement," Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu will also pay an official visit to Finland on July 7-8, the ministry announced in a separate statement.

Çavuşoğlu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto will discuss "all aspects of Turkey-Finland bilateral relations," said the statement.

The two officials will also exchange "views on Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments."​​​​​​​

