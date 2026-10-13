Flydubai passengers seek compensation

Flydubai passengers seek compensation

TEL AVIV
Flydubai passengers seek compensation

A flydubai plane carrying Israelis arrives at an airport in Tel Aviv.

Around 100 passengers aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv that was diverted following an alleged hijacking attempt are preparing to launch legal action seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation, Israeli financial news outlet Calcalist has reported. 

The planned lawsuits are expected to name flydubai, the Israeli state and the transport ministries of both Israel and the United Arab Emirates, where the flight originated, as defendants.

The passengers are reportedly considering pursuing claims under the Montreal Convention, an international treaty governing airline liability and compensation for air passengers. Both Israel and the UAE are signatories to the agreement.

Legal teams are also examining whether the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and the UAE, were breached.

According to Calcalist, an initial review by law firms identified a provision in the agreement concerning air transport between the two countries.

A steering committee has been established to coordinate the potential legal proceedings. It is led by Tzvika Manes, an Israeli passenger who helped restrain the co-pilot, Omani national Hammam al-Hammami, during the alleged attack on the captain.

Other members include fellow passengers Tal Eisenberg, Daniel Schlichter, Itay Perlman and Shir Maor.

Approximately 100 of the 170 passengers on board have reportedly signed powers of attorney authorising the committee to represent them. Israeli media reports suggested that each passenger could receive up to $250,000 in compensation.

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