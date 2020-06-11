Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

  • June 11 2020 09:34:25

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Daily scheduled flights between Turkey and the U.K. will resume as of June 11, the British Embassy in Ankara announced on Twitter.

"Turkish Airlines will operate 1 daily flight from Istanbul Airport to London Heathrow. Anadolu Jet will be operating 1 daily flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to London Stansted," the embassy said.

It noted that there is no confirmation of whether non-citizens or non-residents are allowed to travel to Turkey.

"All passengers arriving into Turkey will be subject to temperature checks using thermal cameras or remote thermometers, on exit from the aircraft /and or inside the airport terminal," it added.

Anyone showing symptoms will be directed to the medical units.

All arrivals are also required to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days. 

