Five terror suspects arrested in Diyarbakır raid

DİYARBAKIR

Police have apprehended five suspected members of the PKK during an operation in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır and seized a significant cache of weapons and explosives, Internal Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The minister revealed that the suspects were allegedly in the midst of preparing a bomb attack.

"PETN explosive material, A4 explosive, rocket launcher heads, avometers, clock switch systems, explosive circuit systems, timed explosives and a firearm were uncovered during searches of the residences of R.D., D.D., O.D., F.D. and R.D., who were residing in Diyarbakır and acting as couriers on behalf of BTO," Yerlikaya conveyed via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 8.

In addition to the anti-terrorism and intelligence teams of the Diyarbakır police, the operation involved officers from the nearby Mardin province, special operations police, teams from the Aviation Department and bomb disposal units played a pivotal role in raiding the addresses linked to the suspects.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.