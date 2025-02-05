Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

AYDIN

A specialized team of artichoke peelers has traveled to the Gölhisar neighborhood in the western province of Aydin, a top artichoke-producing area in Türkiye, using their extraordinarily quick skills to earn around four times the minimum wage.

Every day, the peelers begin their work early in the morning and continue until late at night.

Their efforts are integral to the agricultural economy of the region, ensuring that the “green diamond” reaches tables at its freshest and most flavorful.

“We come from Ankara seasonally for artichoke peeling,” Ömer Faruk Taşyürek, one of the peelers, said. “We spend five to six months here each year, from February to July, working from 7 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.”

“Peeling artichokes is not easy; it requires experience and skill to avoid wasting time and prevent artichokes from blackening,” he added. “The knives we use are sharper than razor blades, and we sometimes cut our hands. It’s not a job everyone can do — manual labor, attention and experience are crucial.”

On average, the workers peel about 1,000 to 1,200 artichokes daily, with each peeler handling three to four artichokes per minute, sometimes up to seven.

“No one can take a knife and peel this much the first time. It is not like peeling apples or potatoes,” Taşyürek said.

“Psychology is important in this job,” he shared. “We earn a reasonable wage above the minimum wage. Not everyone has the skill to maintain our quality. If there are 50 peelers in Türkiye, only 10 can match our level.”

Özgür Alkan, who has been in the artichoke business peeling business for 25 years, explained the seasonality and challenges of their work.

“This job starts with Cyprus artichokes in January and lasts until July and August. It is a relentless six-month season, but the earnings are satisfying despite the high risks and long hours.”

“For 25 years, I have been turning this arm for six months each year. You need to love this job to do it.”

Knives are crucial in this profession, according to Alkan. “Knowing how to use and maintain knives is vital,” he said. “The quality of your knife determines the quality of your peeling.”

Yusuf Alkan, the youngest member at 18, came from Istanbul to support his family.

“I love my job and will be the youngest generation in this business,” he said.

The expertly peeled bowl artichokes are sold in markets at price points of 50 to 80 Turkish Liras each.