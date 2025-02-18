1,500-year-old cistern in Istanbul illegally converted into spa

A historic 1,500-year-old cistern near Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque has been turned into a luxury spa by a five-star hotel, sparking outrage among historians and cultural heritage advocates.

The unlicensed business reportedly installed a pool inside the ancient structure and built private massage rooms on the lower floors.

According to local reports, the spa — operating under the name of a globally recognized hotel brand — charges customers 200 euros ($210) for a 40-minute massage followed by a pool session.

The transformation of the historic site, which should have been preserved for tourism and cultural heritage, has drawn widespread criticism.

Following the public backlash, the Culture and Tourism Ministry, along with the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, launched an investigation. Initial inspections revealed that the cistern is a foundation property with a complex ownership structure involving nearly 60 individuals and entities, including both public and private stakeholders.

The Fatih Municipality conducted further examinations and found multiple violations.

The business, lacking proper permits and operating in a way that damages a historical site, had also applied for a tax exemption on Nov. 27, 2024. The request was ultimately denied.

Authorities are now considering legal action, with experts emphasizing the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar cases of historical sites being repurposed for commercial use.

