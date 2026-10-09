Five confirmed dead in Istanbul building collapse as search wraps up

ISTANBUL

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the partially collapsed seven-story building in Maltepe. (AA Photo)

Search and rescue operations ended in Istanbul’s Maltepe district on Oct. 9 after crews recovered three more bodies from the rubble of a partially collapsed seven-story building, bringing the death toll to five.

The building’s first three floors collapsed on Oct. 8 on Doğu Street in the Cevizli neighborhood. Under the coordination of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), teams carried out controlled demolition from the upper floors before moving on to remove debris. They periodically paused work to listen for possible sounds beneath the rubble.

The last body was recovered at 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to the Istanbul Governor’s Office. Crews then conducted a final controlled search to check whether anyone else remained beneath the debris. Four people died at the scene and one died after being taken to hospital. A total of 14 people were recovered from the wreckage.

Although search and rescue operations have concluded, heavy machinery continues to clear debris from the site. Teams also collected samples from columns on every floor of the building for examination as authorities investigate the cause of the collapse.

Emergency crews evacuated 55 residents across three neighboring buildings as a safety precaution. Authorities secured hotel lodging for 44 displaced individuals, while dispatching psychosocial support teams to both hospitalized survivors and those in temporary housing. On-site teams also distributed food and logistical aid to rescue personnel and affected residents.

The operation involved 774 personnel, 237 vehicles, two drones and 10 search-and-rescue dogs, the governor’s office said. AFAD teams from Istanbul and neighboring provinces, firefighters, emergency medical services, police, municipal agencies, the Turkish Red Crescent and other public institutions took part in the response.