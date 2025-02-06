FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far

The stars came out for FireAid and so did wallets — the massive benefit concert last week to raise money for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires is expected to raise more than $100 million.

Over 50 million viewers streamed the over six-hour concert on Jan. 30 on 28 broadcasting and online outlets. The money raised includes ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and donations from the public, including $1 million from the band U2.

Three nights later, the Grammy Awards urged more donations and on Tuesday reported that nearly $9 million was raised. Host Trevor Noah had urged viewers to give and a QR code appeared on screens to facilitate the process.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares also raised over $24 million for charitable activities over Grammy weekend.

FireAid featured performances from Southern California artists like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. More than 30 artists performed between two Los Angeles venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

Every dollar raised during the concert was matched by L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie. That matched amount is included in the $100 million total. The Clippers also offset the costs of putting on the show.

The money will be used to support the Los Angeles region’s immediate needs and long-term recovery. Organizers say fundraising is ongoing and they expect to make their first grants by mid-February.

