Gaza plan entering phase 2 as governance body formed

GAZA CITY

A U.S.-backed plan to end the war in Gaza was moving into its second phase, Washington's top negotiator said on Jan. 14, as Palestinian factions agreed on the make-up of a post-war governing committee.

President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X that phase two of the U.S. leader's 20-point plan would shift the Palestinian territory "from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.”

Phase one, launched in October 2025, involved a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, partial Israeli withdrawal and a surge of humanitarian aid.

Under the second phase, Gaza would be run by a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee supervised by a so-called "Board of Peace,” to be chaired by Trump himself.

Egypt said all the members of the committee had been agreed upon by all Palestinian factions, which swiftly offered their support.

Ali Shaath, former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, was named to lead the body, according to a joint statement by mediators Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar.

The mediators did not disclose the remaining names.

Hamas has repeatedly said it does not seek a role in any future governing authority in the Palestinian territory, and would limit its role to monitoring governance to ensure stability and facilitate reconstruction.

A senior Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, meanwhile, told AFP the group welcomed Witkoff's announcement, adding "the factions will make every effort to ensure the success of the committee's work.”

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said he hoped the committee would soon be deployed to Gaza to "manage daily life and essential services.”

Palestinian factions, including Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, said they would support the committee and would help create "the appropriate environment" for it to begin its work.

Witkoff said that phase two aims for "the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.”

The U.S.-proposed Board of Peace is expected to be led on the ground by Bulgarian diplomat and politician Nickolay Mladenov, who has recently held talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Media reports say Trump is expected to announce the members of the Board of Peace in the coming days, with the body set to include around 15 world leaders.