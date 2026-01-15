Gaza plan entering phase 2 as governance body formed

Gaza plan entering phase 2 as governance body formed

GAZA CITY
Gaza plan entering phase 2 as governance body formed

A U.S.-backed plan to end the war in Gaza was moving into its second phase, Washington's top negotiator said on Jan. 14, as Palestinian factions agreed on the make-up of a post-war governing committee.

President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X that phase two of the U.S. leader's 20-point plan would shift the Palestinian territory "from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.”

Phase one, launched in October 2025, involved a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, partial Israeli withdrawal and a surge of humanitarian aid.

Under the second phase, Gaza would be run by a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee supervised by a so-called "Board of Peace,” to be chaired by Trump himself.

Egypt said all the members of the committee had been agreed upon by all Palestinian factions, which swiftly offered their support.

Ali Shaath, former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, was named to lead the body, according to a joint statement by mediators Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar.

The mediators did not disclose the remaining names.

Hamas has repeatedly said it does not seek a role in any future governing authority in the Palestinian territory, and would limit its role to monitoring governance to ensure stability and facilitate reconstruction.

A senior Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, meanwhile, told AFP the group welcomed Witkoff's announcement, adding "the factions will make every effort to ensure the success of the committee's work.”

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said he hoped the committee would soon be deployed to Gaza to "manage daily life and essential services.”

Palestinian factions, including Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, said they would support the committee and would help create "the appropriate environment" for it to begin its work.

Witkoff said that phase two aims for "the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.”

The U.S.-proposed Board of Peace is expected to be led on the ground by Bulgarian diplomat and politician Nickolay Mladenov, who has recently held talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Media reports say Trump is expected to announce the members of the Board of Peace in the coming days, with the body set to include around 15 world leaders.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

    Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

  2. İmamoğlu’s challenge against diploma annulment heard in court

    İmamoğlu’s challenge against diploma annulment heard in court

  3. Erdoğan calls for ‘mobilization’ to combat addiction

    Erdoğan calls for ‘mobilization’ to combat addiction

  4. Major cocaine haul busted at Mersin port

    Major cocaine haul busted at Mersin port

  5. Initial probe finds no terrorism, espionage links in Libyan jet crash

    Initial probe finds no terrorism, espionage links in Libyan jet crash
Recommended
Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin
Syrian army opens humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo

Syrian army opens humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation

ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation
Canada province to end drug decriminalization program

Canada province to end drug decriminalization program
Fatal back-to-back crane failures ‘tied to same Thai firm’

Fatal back-to-back crane failures ‘tied to same Thai firm’
NASA reports record heat but omits reference to climate change

NASA reports record heat but omits reference to climate change
Greenlanders torn between anxiety and relief after talks

Greenlanders torn between anxiety and relief after talks
WORLD Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin on Jan. 14 amid a new era in ties between the two NATO allies.
ECONOMY US sets tariff on certain chips as part of Nvidia-China deal

US sets tariff on certain chips as part of Nvidia-China deal

President Donald Trump has signed an order imposing tariffs on imports of certain semiconductors, a necessary step in the White House's decision to allow Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to China.

SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿