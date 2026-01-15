Iran closes airspace to most flights amid heightened tensions

TEHRAN
Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except international civil arrivals and departures that receive prior permission, according to an official aviation notice early Thursday.

A notice to air missions said the Tehran airspace would remain closed until Jan. 15, allowing only international civilian flights to operate with approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The restriction applies to flights entering or leaving Iran, while all other air traffic is suspended, said the notice.

The move comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while warning that Washington would closely monitor developments.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and said the US could take “very strong action” if the executions proceed.

G7 foreign ministers have also condemned the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters, urging authorities to show restraint and respect human rights, while warning of possible additional measures.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as unrest and terrorism linked to the protests — claims denied by the West.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, while rights groups report thousands killed and injured since protests began in late December.

