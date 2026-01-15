We didn't manage to change American position on Greenland: Danish FM

LONDON

The Danish foreign minister said Wednesday that he "didn't manage to change American position" on Greenland during a meeting with U.S. officials at the White House.

"For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable," Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at a news conference, alongside Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt after the meeting.

The Danish foreign minister said that "fundamental disagreement" remains after "frank" talks with U.S. officials about Greenland.

"We didn't manage to change American position. It's clear that the president [Donald Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland," he said. "We made it "very, very clear" that it is not in the interest of the kingdom [of Denmark]."

He noted that it is "absolutely not necessary" for the U.S. to acquire the Arctic territory, and there is no "instant threat" from Russia or China.

Rasmussen underlined that there is no Chinese presence in Greenland, and dismissed concerns that it "will be the case in 10 or 20 years from now."

Denmark and the U.S., however, agreed to form a high-level working group, which should address American security concerns while respecting Copenhagen's red lines, he said.

Rasmussen added that the group would meet for the first time in the next few weeks.'

'We are allies, but that doesn't mean we want to be owned by U.S.'

Motzfeldt said she agrees with Rasmussen's comments.

She noted that Greenland must strengthen cooperation with the U.S., as allies, but “that doesn't mean we want to be owned by the United States."

Saying the U.S. and Greenland need to return to the "normalized relationship we used to have," Motzfeldt noted that it is in both countries' interest to find a balance and work as allies.

"We are allies, we are friends," she said, noting that Greenland has emphasized "so many times where we stand."

Speaking after the meeting, Trump reiterated that the U.S. needs Greenland "for national security," added that "there's not a thing" Denmark could do to stop China or Russia if they invaded the island.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Rasmussen and Motzfeldt amid Trump's interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. "needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security" and it is "vital for the Golden Dome that we are building."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted U.S. interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.