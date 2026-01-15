Germany, France to send troops to Greenland

NUUK

Germany and France on Wednesday said they will send troops to Greenland along with other European countries, as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up threats to conquer the Arctic island.

The deployment of a 13-strong Bundeswehr reconnaissance team to the Greenlandic capital Nuuk from Thursday was at Denmark's invitation, the German Defence Ministry said.

According to Berlin, the mission aims to "explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region".

France, the European Union's only nuclear power, also confirmed that it would send troops to Greenland, after a high-stakes meeting between U.S., Danish and Greenlandic officials in Washington.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to take control of the autonomous Danish territory, arguing that it is vital for U.S. security.

After meeting U.S. officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said it was "clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland", which he argued was "absolutely not necessary".

Sweden has also said it will take part in the European military mission.