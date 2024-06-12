Father’s Day comes early for classic automobile enthusiasts

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Classic Automobile Association (İKOD), which organizes an event every year on June 16 to celebrate Father’s Day, has held the occasion early this year due to the date overlapping with Feast of the Sacrifice.

The owners of the 40 classic automobiles have exhibited their cars meticulously in front of the Galataport Tophane Clock Tower, drawing great attention from local and foreign tourists. While some of the tourists captured their photos with the cars, others simply watched the automobiles with admiration.

“They are all wonderful. We especially came here upon hearing about this event,” said Fikret Yıldırım, a classic automobile enthusiast, remarking that he attended such an exhibition for the first time with his daughter, who is also fond of classic cars.

Zehra Moktedayi, an Iranian citizen residing in Türkiye, noted that she had never seen such cars at close range, adding that she was highly impressed.

“We have brought along our car for the exhibition. It is an automatic 1951-model Chevrolet magnum with a single door,” said Sinan Eren, an owner of a classic car.

Eren, stating he inherited the passion for automatic cars from his father, indicated that he attends two to three events every year with the association.

He highlighted the fact that the events draw great interest which makes the overall experience pleasant for him.

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
