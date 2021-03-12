Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

DENİZLİ

A family living in the western province of Denizli out of the blue has inherited a field with banana greenhouses worth 4 million Turkish Liras ($536,000) from their grandfather, whom they believed to have died in the First World War.

The family living in the Geriçam Village, experienced the surprise of a lifetime when they received a notification from the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ).

The six siblings in the family, who make their living by farming, were surprised to know through the notification that the expropriation decision was taken for a four-acre field, which they had no clue of, claiming them to be the heirs of the property.

It was revealed that their grandfather, Hüseyin Akar, who they believed to have been killed in the Syrian-Palestinian Front during the First World War, survived the war and settled in the province of Mersin’s Anamur district.

A formal examination revealed that Hüseyin Akar, who was engaged in farming activities in Anamur, died in 1917, and his only heir was his son, İbrahim Akar, who died in 1987.

Akar’s six children filed a lawsuit in the Anamur Court to resolve the dispute.

The siblings are waiting for the case to be concluded as soon as possible and to have the legacy.

Thousands of soldiers from both sides died in the Syrian-Palestinian Front, which caused bloody clashes between the British and Ottoman soldiers in 1914-1918.