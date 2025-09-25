Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

ISTANBUL
Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

Students at Istanbul University have developed a facial recognition attendance app that records presence in roughly 10 seconds and could replace paper signature lists.

The five-person team — led by Palestinian student Thaer Alodeh alongside Abdullah Gökalp Çıray, Muhammed İbrahin Kaya, Orhan Efe Kocaoğlu and Efe Baydemir — built the AI-backed software “ATTN” as a course project.

The project will be piloted this year in the Management Information Systems department of the university’s Economics Faculty.

Instructors choose one of three verification levels: Simple login for remote classes, connection to the classroom Wi-Fi, or live facial recognition. Students register with photos given to the university and live frames used for checks are not retained.

Developers report about 99 percent accuracy and say the system can log 1,650 concurrent users in 12 minutes, with individual checks averaging 10 seconds.

The team says the app saves class time, curbs proxy signing and encourages physical attendance. It has drawn domestic and international interest.

Developers hope to expand to universities and private prep schools.

Ten academics in the department will use the system for roughly 120 students this year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing
Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer
Türkiye eyes marriage license to tackle rising divorce rates

Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa

Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa
Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN

Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN
Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿