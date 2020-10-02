Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey saw the all-time high September export figure this year - $16.13 billion -, Turkish trade minister announced on Oct. 2.



The country's exports increased by 4.8% on a yearly basis and 28.5% ona monthly basis in September, Ruhsar Pekcan said.



Turkey's exports also rose by 34.5% in the third quarter of this year versus the previous quarter, she added.



These export figures confirmed the recovery and normalization process in the pandemic period is continuing successfully, she stressed.



Meanwhile, the country's imports were $20.89 billion in September, and 89.3% of them were raw material and capital goods, the minister said.



In the first nine months of this year, Turkey's exports were $118.35 billion and imports $156.24 billion, Pekcan added.



