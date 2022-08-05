Expert warns of Zika risk in Istanbul

  • August 05 2022 07:00:00

Expert warns of Zika risk in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Expert warns of Zika risk in Istanbul

The number of “Aedes” mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus has increased in all coasts of the country, especially in Istanbul, Kenan Midilli, a professor from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty, has warned.

“Aedes mosquitoes, which were common in Africa and Asia and transmit the Zika virus, have now spread to almost all our coasts due to climate change,” said Midilli, underlining that only the spraying method will not yield clear results.

A wide variety of methods need to be used together, according to Midilli as the spraying method is not a successful method in long-term.

“Since they can even use areas such as the water in the tires of the cars and in the bottom of the pots to reproduce, it is necessary to dry the puddles around,” said Midilli, adding that there are biological methods to drain the swamps, such as fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Mosquitoes cause the transmission of many diseases, the professor added.

“The other species in question for Istanbul is Culex, which has existed here before and can infect West Nile fever,” he said, reiterating that there has been no case in the country since 2020.

The residents of a neighborhood in Istanbul’s Avcılar district, where the number of mosquitoes have increased recently, noted that children bitten by mosquitoes, whose number has increased due to a stream close to the area, developed sores due to itching.

Calling the authorities for action against the situation, Mehmet Dalayan, one of the residents, said, “We stay awake until 3 a.m. because of the mosquitos. We can’t stand itching and take medicine. We want this problem to be solved.”

The symptoms of the Zika virus are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache, which typically last for between two and seven days, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

No vaccine is yet available for the prevention or treatment of Zika virus infection, which remains an active area of research.

TÜRKIYE ‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’
MOST POPULAR

  1. THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

    THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

  2. Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

    Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

  3. Volvo sees higher sales despite supply disruptions

    Volvo sees higher sales despite supply disruptions

  4. Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

    Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

  5. ‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’

    ‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’
Recommended
‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’

‘Process over canceled public exam to run transparently’
Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye

Three more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye
Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt

Ministry to prevent flamingo deaths in Lake Salt
‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’

‘Some 90 pct of burned forest areas recovered’
Woman returns from US, starts farming in village

Woman returns from US, starts farming in village
‘Cemevi attacks connected to terror organizations’

‘Cemevi attacks connected to terror organizations’
WORLD Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday.
ECONOMY Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting

Toyota profit down as chips shortage keeps customers waiting

Toyota’s profit fell nearly 18 percent in the April-June quarter from the year before, as a semiconductor shortage that has slammed the auto industry dented production at Japan’s top automaker.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.