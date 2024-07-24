Stray dog bill passes parliamentary committee

ANKARA

A contentious bill regarding the handling of stray dogs has been approved by a parliamentary committee following a series of amendments.

The most debated change involved the fifth article of the bill, where the term "euthanasia" was removed.

Instead, a reference was made to the Veterinary Services Act, which still encompasses the same concept.

Under this act, euthanasia is permitted in cases of incurable disease, prevention of acute infectious disease, risks to human health and dangerous behavior to humans and other animals.

The procedure must be conducted by or under the supervision of a veterinarian.

The initial proposal allowed municipalities to euthanize animals deemed dangerous to public safety as well as sick and rabid animals. This clause led to weeks of nationwide protests.

The 17-article bill, drafted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was passed by the committee with support from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputies after over 42 hours of debate.

Opposition efforts to delay the bill until the next legislative term, withdraw it entirely or remove the euthanasia provision were rejected. The bill is now set to be discussed in a plenary session at the parliament.

In a speech on July 24, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed to "make the streets safe" by enacting the proposal before parliament goes into recess.

"No one should try to teach us compassion lessons regarding animals," he said. "Our nation wants us to solve this problem. It is unthinkable for us to remain silent and unresponsive to these demands."

Negotiations began on July 17 and the initial session lasted 18 hours, concluding the following morning. Talks resumed on July 22, where a significant change to the fourth article replaced "rehabilitated dogs" with "rehabilitated animals," thus excluding cats from the bill's scope.

The last discussions were conducted under stringent security measures, with local media capturing images of numerous security personnel in the corridors leading to the commission hall.

The adopted proposal includes increased fines for those who abandon pets on the streets. Municipalities will be responsible for sheltering, adopting and sterilizing stray dogs.

The bill also introduces penalties for mayors and council members who fail to provide adequate resources, with potential prison sentences ranging from six months to two years.

The whole process follows increased media coverage of dog attacks and traffic accidents involving stray dogs.

However, animal rights groups argue that euthanasia is inhumane and call for greater investment in sterilization programs and responsible pet ownership education.

Meanwhile, former French actress Brigitte Bardot has appealed to Erdoğan, warning him of an “appalling threat faced by stray animals” in Türkiye.

The warning comes in a letter from the movie star, whose foundation has long championed animal rights.