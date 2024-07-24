US, Far East countries lead export surge in Turkish spices

İZMİR
Türkiye is meeting the world’s growing appetite for flavor, with most of its spice exports tantalizing taste buds in the U.S. and Far East countries.

In the first half of 2024, Türkiye’s spice exports soared by an impressive 27 percent, climbing from $89 million to $113 million. By the end of the year, the sector aims to export a staggering $250 million worth of spices.

Turkish spices, celebrated for reducing the need for salt and increasing overall flavor, are enhancing dishes worldwide, from meats and fish to vegetables, pulses and bakery products.

Muhammet Öztürk, a sector representative for exports of Aegean products, highlights Turkiye’s leadership in laurel and thyme, among other spices. “Our spices — sage, cumin, coriander and fennel — flavor thousands of dishes across the globe.”

The Aegean stands out, contributing more than 65 percent of Türkiye’s spice trade.

“As we move into the second half of 2024, we aim to export $250 million by year-end and maintain this growth in the coming years.”

Nurettin Tarakçıoğlu, a representative for forestry products exporters, shared that laurel exports, Türkiye’s top spice, jumped 57 percent, from $23 million to $36 million, while thyme exports rose 11 percent, from $24 million to $27 million.

“Black pepper, red pepper and sweet pepper exports also saw significant growth, increasing from $8.3 million to $10.6 million,” Tarakçıoğlu noted.

Additionally, Turkish Tastes Ambassador Kazım Gürel, identified the United States as the largest market for Turkish spices, importing $10.4 million worth.

“The U.S. is followed by Thailand with $8.2 million and Vietnam with $7.1 million. The TURQUALITY Project, which promotes Turkish tastes in the U.S., has been a major driver in this success,” Gürel explained.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to promote Turkish spices over the next four years, aiming to hit $100 million in U.S. exports.

