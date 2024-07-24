Water flow rate declines significantly in Pamukkale over 30 years

DENİZLİ

The overall flow rate of thermal water resources in the western province of Denizli’s Pamukkale district’s geothermal system has dropped by two-thirds in 30 years, the data from the state's water management body has shown.

The General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works’ (DSİ) measurements showed that the water flow rate dropped from 450 liters per second in 1993 to 150 liters per second at present, marking a significant decline in the previous 30 years.

In an announcement, the Denizli Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (DENTUROD) drew attention to Pamukkale, which is known as a “white paradise” and inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, facing threats to its long-term viability.

“The renowned travertine terraces of Pamukkale were created by mineral-rich warm waters rising to the surface and leaving behind calcium carbonate over thousands of years. However, with the recent decline in water flow, the sustainability of this natural wonder is seriously jeopardized,” the statement read.

The head of DENTUROD, Gazi Murat Şen, outlined the primary causes of the decline in Pamukkale's water supply, saying, “Water resources are depleting as a result of unrestrained excessive water usage, rising water demands in residential and agricultural areas, and the growth of geothermal energy producing facilities.”

Şen also called on authorities to investigate variations in the pressure and flow of thermal water and subsequently put research initiatives into action in order to safeguard Pamukkale’s geothermal system.