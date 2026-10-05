Expert warns of continued ‘earthquake storm’ after tremors hit southern Türkiye

Expert warns of continued ‘earthquake storm’ after tremors hit southern Türkiye

ADANA
Expert warns of continued ‘earthquake storm’ after tremors hit southern Türkiye

 

A potential “earthquake storm” could continue in southern Türkiye, according to an expert, after magnitude 4.9 and 5.2 earthquakes struck Adana and Osmaniye within minutes of each other, causing panic but no reported damage.

The earthquakes occurred on Oct. 4 in the districts of Saimbeyli in Adana and Sumbas in Osmaniye. Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Saimbeyli at 2:19 p.m., followed by a magnitude 4.9 quake in the same district at 2:36 p.m. and a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Sumbas at 2:43 p.m. The earthquakes occurred at depths of about 7-9 kilometers.

AFAD’s preliminary assessment of the magnitude 5.2 earthquake recorded at least 16 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.0 to 2.4. Overall, 113 earthquakes were recorded in the region during the following 24 hours.

The authority noted that 32 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or greater have occurred in the area since 1900, with the strongest reaching magnitude 5.7.

Seismologist Hasan Sözbilir said the latest activity occurred between the Saimbeyli and Savrun faults, which have been considered areas of accumulated seismic energy following the February 2023 earthquakes.

“Earthquakes of similar magnitude may continue their activity in the form of an earthquake storm at this stage,” Sözbilir said, urging residents not to panic.

Hakan Güneyli, a member of AFAD’s Earthquake Science Board, said the available data indicated that the sequence would gradually weaken.

“Based on the data so far, we can say that these earthquakes will diminish in magnitude and occur at increasingly longer intervals,” Güneyli said. He added that smaller aftershocks could continue for some time.

Güneyli linked the activity to the transfer of elastic deformation energy generated by the February 2023 earthquakes toward the west and southwest. He also warned that seismic activity could continue for years following the 2023 disaster.

He further warned that recent tremors, combined with heavy rainfall and steep terrain, could increase the risk of landslides and rockfalls in the region.

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