Experience Museums free for students

ISTANBUL
Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and Ephesus Experience Museum, known for their special campaigns on significant occasions, have launched a new initiative for the New Year and midterm holiday. The museums will offer free entry to students aged 6–18 from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2.

Located in the Defter-i Hakani Building in Sultanahmet, Istanbul, the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum, and the Ephesus Experience Museum, situated within the ancient city of Ephesus in Selçuk, İzmir, stand out as premier examples of immersive museums in Türkiye.

Using “immersive” technologies, they offer visitors rich, engaging, and inclusive audio-visual experiences, making them active participants in the stories being told.

The Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum brings the 1,700-year-old mysterious history of Hagia Sophia to life for children and young people through advanced technologies. The museum narrates the Byzantine and Ottoman eras of Hagia Sophia through compelling storytelling and cutting-edge technology, available in 23 languages. The exhibits cover the period from the foundation of the Byzantine Empire to the construction of Hagia Sophia’s final form and beyond. The museum also features an exhibition floor with over 300 artifacts, many displayed for the first time, enhancing the immersive experience.

The Ephesus Experience Museum, awarded the “Best Museum” at the 2024 Mondo-Dr Awards in the U.S., offers visitors the chance to explore the daily life, architecture, and art of the ancient city of Ephesus using immersive technologies. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ephesus comes to life in a unique narrative combining historical storytelling and advanced technology, positioning the museum among the world’s leading experience museums.

