Exhibition project launched with works by İbrahim Çallı

DENİZLİ

A new traveling art exhibition titled “Art for Everyone: Anatolian Exhibitions” kicked off in the western province of Denizli, bringing a curated collection from Türkiye İş Bankası’s Art Collection to art lovers in Çallı’s hometown of Çal.

The opening exhibition coincided with the 143rd birthday of İbrahim Çallı, a key figure in the development of modern Turkish painting. Marking the occasion, the show features some of his well-known works, such as “Woman Smelling a Rose,” “Magnolias,” “Fishermen” and “Landscape – In Front of Bebek Pier,” offering a rare glimpse into the artist’s lyrical use of color and form.

Organized under the direction of İş Sanat General Manager Zuhal Üreten, the event was held with the participation of Professor Gül İrepoğlu, founding curator of the Türkiye İş Bankası Museum of Painting and Sculpture.

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Üreten emphasized the importance of making art accessible to wider audiences: “Inspired by the past, we see that many of our painters, especially those educated in Europe, were appointed as art teachers across Anatolia. During those years, they painted prolifically in the regions where they served. Many such works are part of our collection today.”

Üreten noted that İşbank branches across Türkiye used to feature mini art galleries, a concept they now aim to revive. “When we discovered that Çallı’s birthday falls on July 13, we decided not to delay and launched this initiative during the summer. We’re here with six of his works. Hopefully, one day, local children from Çal will remember this moment,” she said.

The next stop in the series will be in Milas on July 26–27, featuring works by Turan Erol, his teacher Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu and student Yalçın Gökçebağ.

İrepoğlu also spoke about Çallı’s lasting influence on Turkish art: “He was a charismatic figure. His poetic use of color helped define the ‘1914 Generation,’ which is often referred to as the ‘Çallı Generation’ because of his profound impact. He once said, ‘Life is too short for art. Don’t cry after me — remember me with joy.’ That’s exactly what we’re doing today.”

The event concluded with a series of children’s art workshops held in conjunction with the exhibition.

The Denizli stop, hosted at İşbank’s Çal branch, is open to the public free of charge between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.